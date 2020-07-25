India's Foreign exchange reserves touched an all-time high of USD 517.637 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves surged by 1.275 billion dollars to reach a fresh life-time high of 517.637 billion dollars in the week ended July 17, 2020.

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major part of the overall reserves, has increased by USD 1.245 billion to USD 476.880 billion. In the previous week, the reserves had swelled by USD 3.108 billion to end at USD 516.362 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves also went up by USD 13 million to end at USD 34.743 billion. India's special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund rose by USD 2 million to reach USD 1.455 billion, while the country's reserve position also increased by USD 15 million to USD 4.560 billion.

