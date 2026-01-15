  1. Home
India’s GDP to grow 7.5-7.8% in FY26

New Delhi:Deloitte India projects that India’s GDP will expand by 7.5-7.8 percent for the fiscal year 2025-26, driven by resilient domestic demand and strong services activity.

The nation’s economic performance continues to stand out, with real GDP rising 8 per cent in the first half of FY2025-26 despite ongoing global headwinds including trade disruptions, policy changes in advanced economies, and volatile capital flows, the report said. Growth may moderate to 6.6-6.9 per cent in FY2026-27, reflecting a high base and persistent global uncertainties, the report stated.

