India’s realty sector may expand to $5.8 trn by 2047

Hyderabad: India’s real estate sector is expected to expand to $5.8 trillion by 2047, says real estate consultancy Knight Frank India in its latest report – India Real Estate: Vision 2047. The estimated real estate output value will contribute 15.5 per cent to the total economic output in 2047 from an existing share of 7.3 per cent.



The report was prepared by Knight Frank India in association of apex real estate body NAREDCO. It will be unveiled by M Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice President of India at NAREDCO’s Silver Jubilee Celebration event in Hyderabad on Saturday. By 2047, the size of India’s economy is estimated to range between $33-40 trillion.

Private equity (PE) investments in the Indian real estate sector have consistently grown over the past two decades. Projections for 2023 indicate that PE investments in Indian real estate are poised to reach $5.6 billion, reflecting a YoY growth of 5.3 per cent.