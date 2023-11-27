IndiGo introduces AI chatbot with GPT-4 technology for queries, ticket booking

New Delhi : IndiGo has launched an AI chatbot, 6Eskai, powered by the GPT-4 technology with an aim to address travellers' queries in 10 different languages and to offer a first of its kind platform for booking tickets across the entire network.

The airline spokesperson said that developed entirely in-house by IndiGo's digital team, in close collaboration with Microsoft, the AI chatbot represents a significant milestone for the airline. With this breakthrough, IndiGo becomes among the first few airlines in the region to harness cutting-edge AI technology to enhance travellers' experience.

"Early results from the soft launch indicate a remarkable 75 per cent reduction in customer service agent workload, showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the bot," said the spokesperson.



"The AI bot boasts an impressive 1.7 trillion parameters, allowing it to answer a diverse range of commonly asked questions with ease. IndiGo's team of data scientists have done a thorough research on generative pretrained transformers (GPT) and programmed the bot using extensive prompt engineering to mimic human behaviour, respond to emotions, and even infuse humour into interactions, ensuring a more engaging and entertaining experience for its passengers," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that 6ESkai is capable of performing a wide range of tasks, including booking tickets, applying promotional discounts, booking addons, performing web check-ins, helping in seat selection, planning trips, answering FAQs, and connecting customers with an agent. Moreover, the bot is not only capable of understanding written or typed language, but also verbal instructions using speech-to-text models.

Summi Sharma, Senior Vice President ifly and Customer Experience, IndiGo said, "We are thrilled to introduce 6Eskai, our AI-driven chat assistant, as part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience."



"This innovative tool will offer seamless support to our passengers, providing quick and personalised assistance for their travel needs, reflecting IndiGo's dedication to technological advancements and customer-centric services," said Sharma.

