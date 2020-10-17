X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counters

IndiGo charge Rs 100 for check-in
x

IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counters (Image Source : FILE)

Highlights

IndiGo will charge a passenger Rs 100 service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters from Saturday onwards, the airline said in a statement.

New Delhi: IndiGo will charge a passenger Rs 100 service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters from Saturday onwards, the airline said in a statement.


The aviation ministry had in May made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in so as to reduce touch points at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Once web check-in is done, the online boarding pass is issued by the airline to the passenger.

"IndiGo has introduced a service fee of INR 100 for check-in at the airport counters effective October 17, 2020," said the statement.

"We encourage all passengers to web check-in as per the Government directive, using our website or mobile app. The check-in fee at the airport counters is applicable on all bookings made, starting from today i.e. October 17, 2020," it noted.

The low-cost carrier said it is committed to take all precautionary measures for a contactless and hassle-free travel experience for its customers.

Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X