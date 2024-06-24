Live
- Some trains restored by SCR
- Himachal seeks liberal financial assistance to develop border areas
- MOC clears overseas camp for shooter Rajeshwari; post-surgery rehab of long jumper Sreeshankar
- K’taka imposes Rs 10L penalty on use of artificial colour in certain food items
- Shinde directs strict action against illegal pubs, bulldozing all illegal structures in Pune
- Sacked guest teachers stage protest against Bihar govt in Patna
- Centre puts up 21 critical mineral blocks for auction
- RSS affiliate stages protest rally in Kolkata against post-poll violence in Bengal
- Adani Ports features in honour list of Institutional Investors Asia Executive Survey
- First in Maha: BMC to accord ‘eco-friendly’ send-off to the departed in 10 crematoria
Just In
IndiGo to double frequency of Mumbai-Jeddah flights
New Delhi: Leading low-cost airline IndiGo on Monday announced the launch of additional daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Jeddah from August 15 this year.
The airline said it would double the frequency of flights between Jeddah and Mumbai to 14 every week. This strategic expansion caters to the growing demand for travel between India and the Middle East and will provide more convenience and flexibility for travellers, it added.
Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's head of global sales, said: "With these additional daily flights connecting Mumbai and Jeddah, we will now operate 42 weekly flights to Jeddah from 5 cities in India. These flights will not only enhance trade and tourism opportunities between India and the Middle East but also provide customers with even more options to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."
Jeddah, the second-largest city in Saudi Arabia, is a vibrant hub renowned for its stunning Red Sea coastline, historical architecture, and thriving cultural scene.