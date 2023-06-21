‘IndiGo’s mega order will be game changer’

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Tuesday termed the IndiGo Airlines order for a staggering 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft as another landmark in the country's aviation industry. Addressing the media here, Scindia expressed enthusiasm for the groundbreaking order."India has once again set another landmark in the aviation industry," he declared.

"IndiGo's order for 500 aircraft from a single manufacturer is unparalleled, solidifying its status as a pioneer in the aviation sector. This momentous decision will not only revolutionise the domestic aviation market but will also have a profound impact on our nation's economy," he said. Scindia went on to emphasize the economic benefits that the civil aviation industry brings to the country. "First Air India had placed 470 aircraft orders and now IndiGo. Every dollar invested in civil aviation yields $3.1 in terms of new growth, along with the employment multiplier effect," he explained.

"For every direct job in civil aviation, there are 6.1 indirect jobs created in the sector. This highlights the immense dividends that accrue from the ever-expanding civil aviation sector," he said.