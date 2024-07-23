Live
Indonesia to extend online tracking system to copper, gold and bauxite
Jakarta : Indonesia is planning to broaden its mineral and coal online tracking system, known as Simbara, to include several commodities, including copper, gold and bauxite, said the country's Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif.
He mentioned the plan after the government officially broadened its Simbara to encompass nickel and tin commodities on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Next, we will finish several other commodities, including copper, gold, bauxite, manganese, and others," said the minister.
According to the Finance Ministry, Simbara, which started its operation in 2022, has contributed up to 7.1 trillion Indonesian rupiahs ($ 437 million) in state revenues through the prevention of illegal mining, risk profiling, and an automatic blocking system.