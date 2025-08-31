Indore-bound Air India flight lands back in Delhi after mid-air engine signal

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to Indore returned to the national capital on Sunday morning after the pilot received a fire alert in one of the engines of the aircraft.

The A320 neo aircraft, operating as flight AI2913, landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 6:15 am with over 90 passengers on board.

Air India said in a statement that the cockpit crew noticed a fire indication in the right engine shortly after take-off.

Following standard safety procedures, the crew shut down the affected engine and flew the aircraft back to Delhi. The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safe.

"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi where the flight landed safely,” the Tata Group-owned airline stated.

The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, while passengers were transferred to another plane to continue their journey to Indore.

“The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft which will operate the flight to Indore shortly,” the airline said.

“The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew are our top priority,” an airline spokesperson added.

According to reports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed about the matter.

In recent weeks, there have been a few instances of Air India flights facing technical issues, though the airline has reiterated that passenger safety remains its primary focus.



