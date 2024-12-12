Live
Industry should consider nation’s priorities: FM
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday stressed that India Inc’s commercial considerations should blend with the economy, nation’s priorities and strategic needs.
Asking the industry to ‘realign and reset’ itself based on the lessons learnt in the last decade, Sitharaman said the supply chains should be widespread lest geopolitical risks disrupt it.
“Economic and commercial considerations today will have to blend with economy and its priorities with politics and strategic needs,” Sitharaman said at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2024 here.
Outlining the priorities of the economy for the next decade, Sitharaman said the industry should work with small and
medium enterprises to explore how they can support large units, while equally contributing to job creation.