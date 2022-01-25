Infosys, Tennis Australia collaborates to drive new Digital Learning

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) collaboration with Tennis Australia to drive new digital learning and accessibility initiatives creating pathways to learning and education for under-represented communities.

This program is part of Infosys and Tennis Australia's Digital Innovation Partnership, which was recently extended until 2026.

As Infosys continues to enhance digital experiences for tennis fans, players, coaches and the media at AO 2022, beyond the court, the company is embarking on a journey to leverage these capabilities to also have a positive community impact. As a partner committed to the sport in the Australia New Zealand (ANZ) region, Infosys has worked with Tennis Australia for initiatives such as the Aces for Bushfire Relief in 2020 and building an AO Virtual Hub in 2021 to enable tournament access digitally in a pandemic-affected year.

In this 5-year journey, Infosys and Tennis Australia will focus on using technology for good with a vision to enhance accessibility, learnability and inclusivity on and beyond the court. The five-year collaboration starts with enhancing the Tennis Australia Leadership programs, to engage and empower the leaders of tomorrow to help make positive change in their communities.

Infosys will provide its next-gen digital learning platform, Springboard, to help enhance the leadership programs via:

• Power learnability with richer leadership development content: Participants will have access to the full catalogue of online learning modules available through Infosys' Springboard platform, such as time management, design thinking and leading for success.

• Digital learning: Infosys Springboard platform will help enable accessible digital learning and collaboration experiences for participants of Tennis Australia's Leadership programs. Infosys Springboard is WCAG 2.1 compliant and continuously assessed and adapted to improve usability and meet WCAG 2.1 AA digital accessibility standards.

• Drive inclusivity with mentorship: Infosys employees will have the opportunity to volunteer and mentor participants on key business and leadership skills contributing to the programs' value, enabling a more diverse pool of local talent with the tools to lead and succeed.

With these programs, Infosys and Tennis Australia hope to create equitable opportunities and, in the future, positively impact grassroots tennis in the region. By leveraging the Infosys Tennis Platform for tournament experiences and Infosys Springboard for digital inclusion, the partnership will continue to bring the sport closer to people and people closer to equitable outcomes, serving the shared vision of "tennis for everyone".