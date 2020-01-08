Infuse capital without worrying about fiscal deficit: Ficci

New Delhi: The government should infuse capital in the economy without worrying about the fiscal deficit target as the GDP growth is estimated to slip to 11-year low of 5 per cent during 2019-20, Industry body Ficci said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Ficci President Sangita Reddy said the 5 per cent GDP growth estimate for the current financial year is on expected lines as the economic expansion in the first half of the year has been moderate.

"We hope to see some momentum in the latter part. In fact, there are nascent signs that point towards an improvement and we need to make sure that these find a more solid footing going ahead," she said.

Observing that the nature of the economy is cyclical, she said it was more important to infuse more capital to re-energise it than worrying about fiscal deficit.

A time-bound plan must be put in place on the mechanics to repair fiscal deficit through different measures, including disinvestment in PSUs, added Reddy.

"Ficci is of the view that the fiscal deficit target could be relaxed to support infusion of Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore in the economy in the coming year, as such fiscal expansion is much needed at the current juncture to give a boost to demand and trigger investments," the chamber president said.