  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Infy’s Q2 net profit rises 3.1% to Rs 6,215 cr

Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global
x

Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global

Highlights

New Delhi: India’s second largest IT services firm Infosys on Thursday posted a 3.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs6,215 crore for the...

New Delhi: India’s second largest IT services firm Infosys on Thursday posted a 3.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs6,215 crore for the September 2023 quarter, but trimmed the full-year revenue outlook to 1-2.5 per cent, citing a slowdown in decision-making and sustained pressure on discretionary spends.

“On guidance, we are seeing discretionary projects and large transformation programmes have reduced significantly, and we are seeing decision-making continues to be slow. As we have looked at this quarter, the volumes are still under constraint and keeping that in mind, we have given our guidance for the full year,” Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said at a briefing.

On the positive side, the company clinched the highest-ever large and mega deal wins with a total contract value of $7.7 billion and announced that wage hikes will be rolled out from November 1. Infosys, however, cautioned that discretionary projects and large transformation programmes have reduced significantly amid uncertain macro-environment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X