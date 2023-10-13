Live
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
- EB approves cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics, IOC Session to vote on Monday
- Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
Just In
Infy’s Q2 net profit rises 3.1% to Rs 6,215 cr
New Delhi: India’s second largest IT services firm Infosys on Thursday posted a 3.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs6,215 crore for the...
New Delhi: India’s second largest IT services firm Infosys on Thursday posted a 3.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs6,215 crore for the September 2023 quarter, but trimmed the full-year revenue outlook to 1-2.5 per cent, citing a slowdown in decision-making and sustained pressure on discretionary spends.
“On guidance, we are seeing discretionary projects and large transformation programmes have reduced significantly, and we are seeing decision-making continues to be slow. As we have looked at this quarter, the volumes are still under constraint and keeping that in mind, we have given our guidance for the full year,” Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said at a briefing.
On the positive side, the company clinched the highest-ever large and mega deal wins with a total contract value of $7.7 billion and announced that wage hikes will be rolled out from November 1. Infosys, however, cautioned that discretionary projects and large transformation programmes have reduced significantly amid uncertain macro-environment.