Innoviti launches G.E.N.I.E for mobile phone retailers

Hyderabad: Innoviti Payments Solutions, a fintech company, has launched its marketing app G.E.N.I.E for local mobile dealers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The app is smart marketing platform developed with AI technology to facilitate mobile retailers get online mobile shoppers to retails stores.

The company has collaborated with 110 banks and 60 smartphone brands to provide easy payments to the merchants and the customers. The app provides benefits to local mobile dealers by getting extra margin of 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent on every sale of branded mobile phones; provides zero cost EMI on mobiles to the customer and gives instant discount coupons on credit/debit card transactions to attract more customers in the Telugu States.

"Around 20,000 mobile retailers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have already pre-registered for G.E.N.I.E terminals. Innoviti is committed to rapidly scaling up G.E.N.I.E across AP and Telangana," said Rajiv Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Innoviti.

