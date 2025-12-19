Inorbit Mall Cyberabad Unveils a Magical European-Themed Christmas Décor with a Stunning 30-Ft Giant Bright Reindeer

Cyberabad: Inorbit Mall Cyberabad officially kicked off the festive season with the grand unveiling of its enchanting Christmas décor on December 15, transforming the mall into a magical European-inspired Christmas wonderland. The reveal was graced by the Psych Siddhartha movie team—actors Nandu, Yamini Bhasker, along with director Varun Reddy, who added star power and festive cheer to the occasion.

From the moment visitors step into the mall, they are welcomed by a breathtaking display of twinkling lights, elegant festive installations, and immersive décor inspired by classic European Christmas markets. The thoughtfully curated décor creates a warm, joyful, and visually captivating experience, making every corner of the mall come alive with the spirit of Christmas.

Adding to the festive charm, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad has curated an exciting line-up of Christmas-themed events designed to delight visitors of all ages:

19th December: A traditional Cake Mixing Ceremony in collaboration with The Park Hotel , celebrating one of the most loved Christmas customs

20th December: A soulful Christmas Choir performance filling the mall with festive melodies and carols

21st December: The magical Snow Queen Show, featuring elegant ballet performances that promise a truly enchanting experience

With this vibrant mix of décor, performances, and celebrations, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad emerges as a must-visit Christmas destination in Hyderabad, offering the perfect blend of festive joy, entertainment, and immersive experiences.

Enhancing the celebrations further, the festive season also coincides with the much-awaited End of Season Sale, making it the ideal time for a shopping spree. Leading brands such as Shoppers Stop, Decathlon, Aldo, Puma, New Balance, Centro and Lifestyle have already rolled out their preview sales, giving shoppers access to exciting offers and festive deals.