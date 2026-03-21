Integrated tech parks set to dominate office space supply

India’s office real estate market is undergoing a structural transformation, with nearly two-thirds of upcoming supply expected to be concentrated in integrated technology parks, according to the latest outlook report by CBRE.

The report projects that 65–68 per cent of office space to be delivered during 2026–27 will be located within integrated tech parks, a notable rise from 54–58 per cent recorded in 2024–25. This shift reflects growing demand for high-quality, amenity-rich developments aligned with evolving occupier expectations.

India’s total office stock is also poised to cross the landmark 1 billion square feet threshold this year, underlining the sector’s sustained expansion.

The year 2025 marked a record-breaking phase for the office market, with both leasing activity and supply reaching historic highs. Gross absorption stood at 83.1 million sq. ft., registering the third consecutive year of peak performance, while new supply rose 10 per cent year-on-year to 58.9 million sq. ft. Major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad together accounted for nearly 75 per cent of total leasing volumes.

Sustainability continued to play a central role in development strategies, with green-certified buildings contributing 87 per cent of total office completions in 2025, indicating a strong industry-wide push towards environmentally responsible infrastructure.

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) remained a key driver of demand, accounting for approximately 39 per cent of total absorption during the year, with leasing activity of around 32.8 million sq. ft. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR collectively captured 69 per cent of GCC-led leasing.

The report also highlights a shift in the nature of GCC operations in India. Increasingly, these centres are moving beyond traditional back-office functions to focus on high-value research and development, product ownership, and advanced technology roles. Notably, R&D-focused GCCs have grown 1.3 times faster than the broader GCC market since 2020.

According to CBRE’s occupier survey, around 65 per cent of GCCs plan to expand their real estate portfolios by at least 10 per cent by 2027, with a clear preference for integrated tech park ecosystems that offer scalability and advanced infrastructure.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO for India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa at CBRE, noted that the growing share of supply in integrated tech parks reflects a strategic alignment between developers and occupiers.