Interior designing for your well-being

Hyderabad: Irrespective of whether you favour a minimalist or maximalist style for home design, the way you furnish your living space, paint your walls, and organise your belongings can greatly influence your sense of security and well-being.

At some point in our lives, we have all experienced the feeling of returning home after a stressful day. Whether it was caused by work emergencies that resulted in anxiety, an argument with a family member, losing an important game, or the passing of a loved one, our instincts lead us to seek refuge in our personal spaces to unwind, recharge, and find spiritual or social comfort. Our personal spaces at home hold a significant role in many important and stressful moments in our lives as they act as the backdrop for these experiences. Therefore, it is crucial that these spaces provide comfort, support, and a positive emotional atmosphere.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ranjith, 7 Elements Interior Studio, said,

"Whenever it comes to interior design in our homes, it needs to be very simple and elegant, there must be no heavy design, generally the residents must choose designs as per their tastes and preferences. But they should understand that lighting that one chooses, reflects upon their mind and thinking. The lighting in one's home must always need to be balanced. Most importantly, good natural ventilation is always required for the best interior designing."

If you live in a city, you're probably going to an office and you have a place to call home. If most of your time is spent in these two spaces, you need to understand the influence the space has on your mood and stress levels. Stress is the root cause of most issues plaguing young and old alike.

Sridhar of Vaishnavi Interiors, said, "Generally, families prefer interior design as per their working style. These days, most of them are working from home, everyone would prefer to have a very comfortable working space. The place influences the working style and it reflects on your mind also. Mostly, colours play an important role when one chooses the interior design of their house. 70 percent colour and 30 percent lighting are very important and prefer accordingly depending upon their budget.