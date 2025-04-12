Investors gain Rs 7.85-trn mcap

Investors’ wealth surged by Rs7.85 lakh crore on Friday following a sharp rally in the stock market as the US announced suspension of additional tariffs on India for 90 days until July 9 this year. The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms jumped Rs7,85,135.29 crore to Rs4,01,67,468.51 crore (Rs401.67 lakh cr or $4.66 trn).