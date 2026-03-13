  1. Home
Investors wealth eroded by Rs 23.44L-cr

Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 23.44 lakh crore since the beginning of conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which has sent shockwaves across equity markets, dragging the BSE Sensex lower by 5,252.77 points or 6.46 per cent.

The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader.Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks targeting Israeli and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 6.66 per cent to $98.11 per barrel.

