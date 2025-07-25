iQoo launches new device

Hyderabad: iQoo, the high-performance smartphone brand, launched its latest smartphone – the iQoo Z10R. The Z10R stands out with its segment-leading 32MP 4Kfront camera, ideal for sharp, high-quality selfies, vlogs, and reels. It also packs camera tools like AI Erase, AI PhotoEnhance, Multi-Focus Portrait, and Underwater Mode.

The device features IP68 & IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. It has slimmest Quad-Curved AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1800 nits peak brightness. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor and over 7.5L in AnTuTu score.

It features a 5700mAh battery with 44W fast charging and comes with two years of software and three years of security updates. Nipun Marya, CEO – iQoo, commented, “At iQoo, we understand that content creation defines self-expression for today’s youth. With the iQoo Z10R, we’ve built a powerhouse that’s designed to keep up with their creativity.