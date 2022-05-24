ISB top-ranked in India; 38th in world

Hyderabad: ISB Executive Education has been ranked number 1 in India and 38th globally in the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Programmes Rankings released recently. ISB's customised programmes are uniquely designed, based on the individual and organisational requirements, and delivered through a holistic pedagogy, impacting the strategic business imperatives of the client organisations. The institute has trained over 49,000 executives.

"ISB Executive Education creates and delivers custom learning solutions that address diverse organisations' business challenges and strategic needs in the private and public sectors. We empower executives with the knowledge and behaviour required to build, lead and grow organisations that create significant impact," Commenting on the rankings, Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean - Executive Education and Digital Initiatives, said.

Another significant ranking feature was that ISB is ranked globally at #7 on the "Future Use" parameter. Future Use is defined as the "likelihood that clients would reuse the same school for other customised programmes in the future". Clients of ISB Executive Education have ranked the school high on value for money.