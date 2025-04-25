Israeli PM came to rescue Gautam Adani after Hindenburg report

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly ordered Mossad to step in and protect Indian billionaire Gautam Adani from a global campaign believed to be orchestrated by Hindenburg Research. Netanyahu took this step because the controversy broke just days before Adani Ports signed a $1.2 billion deal to buy a major stake in Israel’s Haifa Port, according to a media report, as he was concerned the report could harm not only the businessman’s reputation, but also a key economic partnership between India and Israel.

Netanyahu, who was personally present during the Haifa deal discussions, reportedly met Gautam Adani in a private session. In that meeting, sources say Netanyahu conveyed deep concerns about the potential sabotage of Israel’s strategic interests, suggesting that the report might have been intended to derail not only the Haifa Port transaction, but also broader economic and diplomatic cooperation between Israel and India.

What followed was the launch of a covert Mossad mission, internally dubbed Operation Zeppelin. Two of Mossad’s elite divisions - Tzomet, specialising in human intelligence, and Keshet, focused on cyber operations - were reportedly deployed to uncover the networks behind what was believed to be a coordinated smear campaign. The operation, spanning several continents including North America, Europe, and Australia, targeted Hindenburg’s founder, Nathan Anderson and other actors allegedly involved in the campaign. Mossad’s intelligence reportedly pointed to a network of activist lawyers, journalists, hedge funds, and political figures, many of whom were said to have links to the Biden administration, the US intelligence community, and billionaire financier George Soros.

One of the key revelations is that Mossad reportedly “targeted senior Indian opposition figures during this period, including Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress and a close aide to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi”.