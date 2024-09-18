Isuzu Motors India adds a new Cab-Chassis variant to its comprehensive D-MAX commercial vehicle range

The globally renowned Isuzu D-MAX pick-up known for its durability, reliability and productivity, will now be available in a new Cab-Chassis variant to address specific requirements of the customers in the commercial vehicle segment. With this move, Isuzu Motors India Private Limited, has expanded its D-MAX commercial pick-up vehicle range in India.

The new Isuzu D-MAX 1.7 Single Cab Cab-Chassis Std variant will fulfil the needs of customers operating vehicle applications across long trips in various businesses such as, Perishables, FMCG, Food & Catering, Last-mile delivery, etc. Such customers will now have the flexibility to construct their own load bodies suited to their business requirements.

Powered by a 2.5 litre ISUZU 4JA1 Engine, the Isuzu D-MAX range of commercial pick-ups project an aggressive stance with their distinctive aerodynamic exterior design sporting a bold look. The bold look on the outside and passenger-vehicle like interior layout, making it a pride for the customer. The D-MAX range has seats that come with high quality fabric upholstery and has height adjustable seat belts for occupant comfort and safety. The MID (Multi-Information Display) cluster with GSI (Gear Shift Indicator) enables the driver to use the ideal gear in any driving condition ensuring best of the vehicle in terms of torque, fuel management and drivetrain durability.

The proven Isuzu D-MAX is tough, reliable and efficient. It is built on a heavy-duty iGRIP chassis that offers Isuzu’s legendary durability and superior vehicle dynamics. The cab of the Isuzu D-MAX is made from high-tensile steel that ensures greater safety. The front and rear suspension having independent coil springs and rigid leaf springs respectively, provide greater stability to the vehicle. It comes with best-in-class occupant safety with front and rear crumple zones, cross car front beam, door side intrusion, collapsible steering column and underbody steel protection for the drivetrain. Additionally, the D-MAX range has BOS (Brake Override System) which cuts power to the engine in case of panic braking (when the brake and accelerator pedals are being depressed at the same time).

Speaking about the new variant introduction, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “With the introduction of the new D-MAX 1.7 Cab-Chassis Std variant in the Isuzu D-MAX portfolio, we are now offering our customers a comprehensive range of product options to choose from, to meet specific needs of different businesses. Under the evolving transportation needs in India, modern customers look for a reliable vehicle that offers versatility and performance that enhances productivity that’s vital for their business. The D-MAX 1.7 Cab-Chassis Std variant is a perfect choice which will provide customers the flexibility to choose their load-body configuration and maximise value. This is an important product extension to our existing product offerings in the commercial vehicle pick-up segment, enabling customers to ‘Go the extra mile on their path to progress.”

This Isuzu D-MAX variant makes it the ideal pick-up of choice that drives versatility and value for progressive business customers in the country.

The D-MAX Single Cab 1.7 Cab-Chassis Std variant comes with an attractive introductory price of ₹9,99,990/- ex-showroom, Chennai. The vehicle bookings are open from today and deliveries will commence shortly.

Customers can call the nearest ISUZU dealership or visit www.isuzu.in for more detailed product information. Customer can reach 1800 4199 188 (Toll-free) for more information.



