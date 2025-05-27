Live
ITC HOTELS SIGNS WELCOMHOTEL BODHGAYA
Brand Welcomhotel enters Bihar with 98 keys hotel and a 2,000-seat auditorium
ITC Hotels Limited (ITCHL) today announced the signing of a new Welcomhotel in Bodhgaya, Bihar with M/s. Kumar Infratrade Enterprises Private Limited. This further strengthens the presence of Brand Welcomhotel in another important pilgrim destination of India.
Spread across 18 acres, ‘Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Bodhgaya’ will feature 98 guest rooms along with two auditorium venues of 2,000 and 500 seating capacity. Additionally, the hotel will provide for 800 sqm of banqueting area. Among other facilities, the hotel will also showcase an all-day dining venue, a speciality restaurant, swimming pool and spa.
Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels said, "We are proud to announce the signing of ‘Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Bodhgaya’ in Bihar, a milestone that marks ITCHL's commitment to offering our signature hospitality in culturally rich destinations. Situated in the holy town of Bodhgaya, this property shall offer not only comfort but an immersive experience for travellers. With Bodhgaya’s timeless serenity, ancient monasteries, and natural beauty, guests will find a perfect balance of peace and inspiration."
Manish Kumar, Director, Kumar Infratrade Enterprises Private Limited said, “We are excited to have entered into agreement for Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Bodhgaya with ITC Hotels Limited. It is a matter of pride for us to develop this new hotel with the vision and support of the Government of Bihar. We are confident that Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Bodhgaya will play a pivotal role in elevating Bodhgaya’s tourism and hospitality landscape.
Located 10 km from the Gaya ji International Airport, Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Bodhgaya will have excellent connectivity from the various areas of neighbouring Gaya ji and from the cites of Patna, Asansol, Dhanbad, Ranchi and Varanasi.