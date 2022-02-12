itel launches TWS Earbuds T1

Hyderabad: itel – the sub 7,000 smartphone segment the brand, has launched TWS Earbuds T1 for music lovers and fitness enthusiasts. The latest offering is all set to provide a HiFi sound experience with 8-hour playback time per earbud in one charge - at an affordable price of Rs 1,099.

The new earbuds deliver super bass owing to the 10.4 mm bass boost drivers. Apart from the 8-hour playback time per earbud, the powerful charging case with a big 350 mAh battery offers 40-hour standby time as well. This product will pave way for more audio gadgets from the company that will empower the enthusiasts with a 'Sahi' music listening experience. The company has also launched the Jukeset N53 BT wireless earphones, priced at Rs 799. Both the products are aimed to elevate the overall audio experience for the millennials, ensuring a superior music experience while on the move.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, "The Indian audio device market has been growing phenomenally and will continue to do so with a prolonged pandemic situation demanding personal audio devices to stay digitally connected. With this increasing demand for affordable connected devices and changing lifestyle of consumers, itel aims to enhance the consumer's overall audio listening experience with the all-new TWS itel Earbuds T1."

With this latest addition to our Smart Gadgets Portfolio, we are certain to elevate consumer experience with best-in-class yet affordable wireless audio accessories and further strengthen our position in the entry-level accessories market," he added.