Jagan opens AP Pavilion at Davos

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday inaugurated Andhra Pradesh Pavilion at Davos.

The AP Pavilion is opened with a slogan 'Peopl-Progress-Possibilities.'

On arrival, he also held talks with WEF founder Prof Klaus Schwab.

Reddy who is leading a high-level delegation to promote investment potential of State, said they are expecting an encouraging response.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with the world leaders and captains of industries to explore collaboration/investment opportunities in various areas.

He is also holding a luncheon meeting on May 24 in association with CII and AP Economic Development Board to seek investment climate in decarbonised economy focusing on Industry 4.0.

The State will showcase the strategy followed to curb Covid pandemic using Testing-Tracing-Treatment method and also the revolutionary measures taken by the government in education, health and development sectors.

AP team will focus on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment. The Government intends to make room for the industrialisation of interconnectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress.