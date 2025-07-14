Jane Street Deposits Rs 4,843.5 Crore in SEBI Escrow After Trading Ban

Jane Street trading company has put Rs 4,843.5 crore in a special SEBI escrow account. SEBI, the Indian market regulator, said this on Monday.

On July 3, 2025, SEBI stopped Jane Street from trading in India until it deposited this money. Jane Street asked SEBI to remove some limits from this order, and SEBI is checking this request.

A source said Jane Street does not want to start trading again right now. They plan to fight the SEBI order.

SEBI said Jane Street did unfair trading by making quick, big trades in Nifty Bank options. Jane Street said they were just trying to fix price differences between options and stocks.

For now, SEBI and stock exchanges will keep watching Jane Street’s trades. The investigation will take 6 to 9 months before SEBI makes a final decision.