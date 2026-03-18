Japan, S Korea preferred for spring travel

Hyderabad: Klook has released its Spring Readiness Index, offering a snapshot of how Indian travellers are planning for the spring travel season across Japan and South Korea.

The Spring Readiness Index is based on insights from 900 travellers across nine Asia markets, Japan remains the top spring destination, with 78 per cent of respondents naming it as their preferred choice, followed by South Korea at 52 per cent.

For Indian travellers, the main draw during the March-April travel window is seasonal attractions, reinforcing a broader shift toward experience-led travel shaped by natural spectacles, cultural moments, and limited-time opportunities.

This is reinforced by Search interest on Klook’s platform for spring-related terms such as “cherry blossom” and “sakura” rose 57 per cent from December 2025 to February 2026, highlighting strong momentum for seasonal travel.