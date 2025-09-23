  • Menu
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited raises Rs. 135 crore from Anchor Investors

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited has garnered Rs. 135 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering...

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited has garnered Rs. 135 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The company informed the bourses that it allocated 15,16,853 equity shares at Rs. 890 per share on Monday, September 22, 2025, to anchor investors.

Some of the marquee Institutions that participated in the anchor includes WhiteOak Capital, 360 One, Societe Generale, LC Pharos, Singularity Equity, Abbakus, Subhkam Ventures, ITI Mutual Fund, Universal Sampo, Viney Growth Fund, Citi Group Global Markets and Nomura Singapore.

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited and Systematix Corporate Services Limited are the book-running lead managers, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar to the offer.




