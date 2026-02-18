Jawa 42, the neo-classic disruptor, now in Ivory

Jawa 42, the motorcycle from Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles that pioneered the neo-classic segment, debuts the all-new Ivory, a fresh pastel shade reflecting the growing appetite around the world for softer, unhurried colours as respite from cultural noise, and echoed by the Colour of the Year 2026. The retro livery and decals of the number 42 further define the new Jawa 42 Ivory’s understated cool.

The Jawa 42, in itself a statement for the youth who value individuality, disrupted the monochrome classic segment in 2018 with its design-first silhouette and iconic pastel shades. The 42’s playful colour palette and sporty stance redefined authentic retro-cool, backed by serious performance engineering under the tank. The original pastel range cut through the greys of mid-size classics, then ruled by predictable design and monotonous performance.

Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, "The Jawa 42 rewrote the classic playbook back in 2018. It showed what the Indian rider could expect from a true neo-classic. With its bold design, performance engineering, safety, and rider-first features, Jawa 42 continues to be an antidote to monotony even to this day. Those who choose a Jawa 42 are stepping back from the noise to craft a story of their own, unhurried by trends, unbothered by curation. We are recognising this mood with the Ivory, a colour that lets riders discover Jawa’s understated cool at their own pace. With 42 as our symbol of honest curiosity, Jawa will always bend the retro rulebook, sparking conversations, memories, and discovery.”

The spirit of curiosity

The words ‘forty-two’, in a vintage font, run across the rear fender and fuel tank of the 2026 Jawa 42 Ivory. Naming the first range “Jawa 42” played a key role in reconnecting the brand with younger riders, drawing from Douglas Adams’ cult classic The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, where 42 stands for life’s ultimate hidden meaning, to be discovered only through life’s experiences. Like riding itself, never linear nor neat, the badge 42 represents curiosity and a refusal to follow prescription. The Jawa 42 Ivory’s side panel sports a completely new design, and along with the headlight nacelle, will bear the number 42 in striking contrast, making the pastel ivory pop.

The motorcycle channels classic racing heritage through a fresh set of decals in a nod to legendary track machines of the 1960s and ’70s. The signature tear-drop fuel tank will bear a chequered flag graphic. The bike’s livery recalls the racing bikes of the Isle of Man TT era, blending vintage speed aesthetics with the Jawa 42’s modern engineering. An offset instrument console and crisp neo-classic silhouette establish the brand’s reputation for combining historic cues with contemporary craft.

Proven performance

The Jawa 42 Ivory delivers up to 40 percent more power than other 350cc motorcycles* with the powerful 294-cc liquid-cooled J-Panther engine that produces 27.32 PS of power and 26.84 Nm of torque, matched to a first-in-class, smooth 6-speed gearbox. The riding experience is enhanced by refined NVH levels, optimised gearing and throttle maps, a category-first assist and slipper (A&S) clutch, best-in-class braking, and a suspension tuned for India’s diverse roads.

Price

The Jawa 42 Ivory comes at an accessible price of Rs 1,84,950 (ex-showroom New Delhi), the Jawa 42 Ivory packs neo-classic styling and performance engineering in a compelling package. With its premium detailing, singular Ivory finish, powerful performance, balanced ergonomics, and unmistakable road presence, this is a motorcycle that delivers far more than its price suggests.

Design-first neo-classic

The Jawa 42 has been blazing a trail in neo-classics with a commanding road presence and an expressive colour palette. From introducing a kaleidoscope of youthful colours, such as unprecedented pastels, to championing functional design, including the off-set console, the brand has shaped the segment instead of defaulting to the norm.

As global design movements for 2026 turn towards soft minimalism and sensory relief, the Colour of the Year signals a collective shift to restorative neutrals. The Jawa 42 Ivory interprets this through a neo-classic lens, translating international design sensibilities into what feels deliberate, balanced, and emotionally resonant. The pastel Ivory is not merely a shade, but a statement of ease, offering visual quietude while retaining the unmistakable edge that defines the 42

Ownership Assurance Programme for every rider

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles continues with an industry-first Ownership Assurance Programme, prioritising customer satisfaction and hassle-free ownership. It includes:

· 4-year/50,000-km standard warranty*

· Extended warranty options for up to 6 years*

· Up to 8 years of roadside assistance*

· Up to 5 years AMC with nationwide coverage*

· Comprehensive ownership benefits available across 450+ sales and service touchpoints nationwide

This first-in-segment programme reflects the company’s confidence in its engineering excellence and the long-term reliability of its machines for an ownership journey measured by repeat trust.

The 2026 Jawa 42 Ivory is available across all 450+ authorised Jawa Yezdi dealerships at Rs 1,84,950/ (ex-showroom New Delhi).

*T&C Apply