JBCPL to acquire Probiotics and Reproductive Brands from Sanzyme for Rs 628 crore

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (JBCPL), one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in India, on Wednesday announced that it will acquire brands for the Indian market from Sanzyme Private Limited (Sanzyme). The transaction is valued at Rs 628 crore and is expected to be completed in the next two weeks subject to customary closing formalities.

Probiotics portfolio includes Sporlac, which is the third-largest probiotics brand in India) and specialized products such as Lobun - A probiotic used for delaying the progression of chronic kidney disease - and Oxalo – an alternate risk-free therapy to decalcify kidney stones.

The reproductive health segment has a complete range of infertility and hormone products. Following the acquisition, these products will derive significant visibility by leveraging JBCPL's distribution network across the country.

As per IQVIA MAT Dec 21 data, the revenue for the combined brands was Rs 160 crores.

The acquired brands have a pan-India presence and wide distribution reach of three lakh chemists and one lakh prescribers.

Sanzyme is a leading player in the probiotics and reproductive health segment in the country. Ranked amongst the top five probiotics players in the country, the company is engaged in the manufacture, distribution and marketing of speciality probiotics formulations, infertility management products and nutraceuticals products. It operates in the gastroenterology, nephrology, urology and gynecology therapy areas with leading brands such as Sporlac, Lobun, and Gynogen.

"We are glad to announce our first acquisition which expands our presence into new Therapeutic areas and also increases the addressable opportunity in the India Pharma market. This is in line with our stated objective of building big brands through category leaders. Sanzyme has been a pioneer in the probiotics segment and we wish to build further on this legacy" said Mr. Nikhil Chopra, CEO & Whole-time Director, J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited.

He further added "This acquisition also reinforces our strategic intent to evaluate opportunities to supplement our growth ambition in India. Overall, our objective is to deploy capital judiciously to enhance value for all stakeholders."