Jewellery & Gem Fair takes off in Hyd

Hyderabad: The 17th edition of Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl & Gem Fair (HJF 2025), organized by Informa Markets in India, commenced here at Hall 4, Hitex on Friday. The event lived up to its legacy of being South India’s most influential B2B jewellery trade platform, bringing together thousands of jewellers, designers, manufacturers, and retailers from across the country and abroad, with a strategic focus on wedding and festive season buying ahead of Diwali.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries including Karthik Reddy, National Media Panelist, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Varghese Alukka, Managing Director, Jos Alukka’s. Among other dignitaries were Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, GJC; Mahendra Tayal, President, HJMA; Mukesh Agarwal, Vice President, HJMA; Dr Chetan Kumar Mehta, President, JAB; Kailash Charan, President, Twin Cities Jewellers Association, Jagdish Pershad Varma, President, Telangana Bullion, Gem &Jewellery Federation; Parasmal Ranka, President, Telangana Pawn Broker Jewellers Association; Ashok Shermal Jain, President, Pot Market Jewellers Association; Sumesh Wadhera, Managing Director, AOJ; Rajendra Jain, Managing Director, SVAR; Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India; Pallavi Mehra, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets India in India; and, Pankaj Shende, Group Director, Informa Markets in India. Supported by industry associations like the Hi-Tech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA), Telangana Bullion Gems &Jewellers Federation (TBJA), for Telangana Pawn Brokers & Jewellers Association, and Pot Market Jewellers Association, the fair plays a pivotal role in driving growth for the southern jewellery market and is a crucial sourcing platform for the wedding and festive season, with buyers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra forming the core audience.