Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Likely Today: Check Status Online, Subscription Details and Listing Date

Jio Platforms Limited’s ₹30,188-crore initial public offering (IPO) is likely to have its share allotment finalised on October 26, following an unprecedented response from investors.The issue attracted nearly 1.39 crore applications, setting a global record for the number of applications received by an IPO, according to exchange data.

The IPO, which closed on October 23, was subscribed 22.19 times, with bids for approximately ₹7.4 lakh crore, or $78 billion, across the public issue and anchor investor placement.

How to Check Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status

Investors can check their allotment status through the official websites of KFin Technologies, the IPO registrar, as well as the BSE and NSE.

Direct links to check the allotment status:

KFin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Steps to Check Allotment on KFin Technologies

Visit the official KFin Technologies IPO status website.

Select “Jio Platforms Limited” from the company dropdown menu.

Choose either PAN number or application number as the identification option.

Enter the required details.

Submit the information to view the allotment status.

Jio Platforms IPO Subscription: Category-Wise Details

The IPO witnessed strong demand across investor categories, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) leading the subscription.

Investor category Subscription

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 70.55 times

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) 14 times

Retail individual investors 2.72 times

Employees 2.93 times

Shareholders 7.60 times

Overall subscription 22.19 times

The QIB portion was fully subscribed within the first 10 minutes of bidding, while the entire IPO was subscribed within 100 minutes of opening on October 21.

Jio IPO Sets Multiple Records

Jio Platforms’ IPO emerged as the largest public issue in Indian corporate history, with an issue size of approximately ₹30,188 crore. It also set a global record by attracting more than one crore applications.

The company received total demand of around ₹7.4 lakh crore, reflecting strong investor interest despite volatility in global equity markets. Institutional investors accounted for a substantial share of the demand.

At the upper end of its price band of ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share, the company allotted shares worth ₹8,109.85 crore to 212 anchor investors.

Jio Platforms Listing Date and Expected Valuation

Jio Platforms shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on October 28, 2026, alongside hospital chain Paras Healthcare.

At the IPO offer price, Jio Platforms has an implied market capitalisation of approximately ₹10.3 lakh crore, potentially placing it among India’s three largest listed companies by market value.

The company is also expected to become a major contributor to Reliance Group’s aggregate listed market capitalisation following its stock market debut.

What Could Drive Jio Platforms’ Future Growth?

Jio Platforms’ next phase of growth is expected to extend beyond adding telecom subscribers. Its focus could increasingly shift towards improving average revenue per user (ARPU) and expanding higher-value digital, enterprise and other technology services.

Although strong institutional demand has raised expectations of a favourable market debut, the stock’s long-term performance will depend on its ability to translate its extensive digital infrastructure into sustained revenue and earnings growth.