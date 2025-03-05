Jio Platforms to launch telecom AI platform at MWC 2025

Hyderabad: Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), alongside AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, announced plans to launch an Open Telecom AI Platform at Mobile World Congress 2025. The platform aims to redefine telecom operations by integrating advanced AI technologies, boosting network efficiency, security, and revenue potential for service providers worldwide. The platform will create an intelligence layer across telecom and digital services, leveraging AI across multiple domains, including RAN, routing, data centers, and security.

It will support agentic AI, large and small language models (LLMs and SLMs), and machine learning techniques to enable real-time, autonomous network optimization. "This initiative is about building AI-driven networks that adapt dynamically, enhancing user experiences and creating new opportunities across the digital ecosystem," said Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio.