Live
- Protecting Olive Ridleys: A race against time
- India storm into final
- NDA coalition's MLC victory reflects Naidu's leadership
- Naidu casts Swarna Kuppam Vision 2029
- SC asks states to check unfair pricing by private hospitals
- WTCA scraps 13 licences for norm violations in India
- BJP Celebrates MLC Victory in Aija, Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Apple iPad Air M3 Launched in India: Price, Features, and Availability
- Government Ensures Uninterrupted Irrigation Water Supply for Yasangi Crops
- Strict Security and Facilities in Place for NEET UG 2025: Gadwal Collector Inspects Exam Centers
Just In
Jio Platforms to launch telecom AI platform at MWC 2025
Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), alongside AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, announced plans to launch an Open Telecom AI Platform at Mobile World Congress 2025.
Hyderabad: Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), alongside AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, announced plans to launch an Open Telecom AI Platform at Mobile World Congress 2025. The platform aims to redefine telecom operations by integrating advanced AI technologies, boosting network efficiency, security, and revenue potential for service providers worldwide. The platform will create an intelligence layer across telecom and digital services, leveraging AI across multiple domains, including RAN, routing, data centers, and security.
It will support agentic AI, large and small language models (LLMs and SLMs), and machine learning techniques to enable real-time, autonomous network optimization. "This initiative is about building AI-driven networks that adapt dynamically, enhancing user experiences and creating new opportunities across the digital ecosystem," said Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio.