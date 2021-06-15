JioFiber postpaid plan launched

Hyderabad: Telecom major Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched JioFiber Postpaid, a broadband connection with zero upfront cost to the customers. The subscription for this connection will start from June 17. Under this, the company offers in 6- or 12-months plan options with a tariff plan starting at Rs 399 per month. All the plan options are symmetric wherein download speed will be equal to upload speed.

With broadband connection, the company also offers 4K set-top box at no extra cost (Rs 1,000 refundable security deposit) for OTT apps. The set-top box will provide 15 paid OTT apps for Rs 999 and above plans.

Jio will not disconnect the service even if customer fails to recharge after due date. The connection will have a highest quality service with 99.9 per cent uptime. Autopay payment option is also available.

Customers can get the service by giving the details on jio.com/fiber website. The company's executives will visit the customers' homes and set up the connection.