Jio’s ‘Made-in-India’ 5G solution ready

Mumbai: In a major development amid the chorus for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced that Reliance Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RIL, Ambani said that the 'Made-in-India' technology can be deployed and launched in a year's time once spectrum is available. He added that Jio can easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G , since it is all-IP network architecture.

"Once it is proven in India, Jio Platforms would be well positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, as a complete managed service," he said.

The announcement gains significance, as the government considers promoting Indian manufacturers and technology companies in telecom.

In the wake of the recent border tussle with China the development of an Indian 5G solution is significant as there is anticipation that Chinese 5G solution major Huawei may not be allowed to participate in India's much anticipated 5G trials.