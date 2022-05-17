JK Tyre Launches 4 New Variants At Excon 2021

New Delhi: One of India's largest auto tyre manufacturers, J.K Tyres, have announced the launch of four new products in their Off-the-Road Tyre Segment. The announcement was made at Excon 2021 in Bangalore, Karnataka on Tuesday.

The four new products are: 45/65-45 58PR VEM 63 L5 TL, 14.00-24 GTL CHAMP 16 PR G3 TT, 12.00-24 HARD ROCK CHAMPION 20PR E4 TT and 16.00-25 VEM 045 44PR E3 TT. Earlier, the company had launched India's first ever 'Smart Tyre' technology-and introduced Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), a technology that monitors the tyre's vital statistics, including pressure and temperature. In 2020, the company rolled out its 20 millionth Truck/Bus Radial tyre.

Mr. VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. said, "Our new premium OTR tyre collection is created with advanced technology and is particularly designed to deliver increased mileage and exceptional traction in the most demanding of situations. The new tyres feature a longer tread life and wear and cut resistant tread compounds to provide extended service life, in addition to being tailored to offer superior stability."

"We aim at delivering improved performance with enhanced design characteristics. The Indian tyre industry is booming, offering us plenty of opportunity to demonstrate our knowledge and create solutions that meet our clients' expectations," he added.

As per the company's announcement, variant 45/65-45 58PR VEM 63 L5 tyre is a premium heavy-duty product designed for wheel loaders that provides an extra load carrying capacity. Whereas, VEM 63, 14.00-24 GTL CHAMP 16 PR variant is designed to provide high traction, mileage and durability in harsh operation conditions and are meant to be used on Motor Grader and Telehandler. The 12.00-24 HARD ROCK CHAMPION 20PR E4 a high tread depth tyre that provides protection and traction for mining tipper trucks. The 16.00-25 VEM 045 44PR E3 TT has been designed to meet the increased load per tyre demands of new age mining tippers.