Johnson Controls opens innovation centre in Hyd

Hyderabad: Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announced the official opening of its new state-of-the-art OpenBlue Innovation Centre for engineering and excellence in Hyderabad. Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology K T Rama Rao inaugurated the new centre here on Tuesday.

He said, "The establishment of the Johnson Controls OpenBlue Innovation Centre in Hyderabad is significant for fostering critical innovation in sustainable technology for building security, and for the State's efforts towards establishing itself as a hub for tech-innovation and talent in India. We are proud of our collaboration with Johnson Controls and our role in facilitating the setting up of this centre."

The OpenBlue Innovation Centre opens its operations with 500 engineers, with plans to create additional roles over the next two years, across multiple functions including Internet of Things and edge engineers, AI/computer vision engineers, data scientists and analysts and UI/UX specialists. With this centre, Johnson Controls aims to make India a strategic hub to drive its security products.

Johnson Controls already has Innovation Centres across Pune, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Delhi. It further plans to expand across the country. The new centre, spread across 41,000 sft at the prestigious Gowra Fountainhead, Hitec city, Hyderabad, focuses on R&D for security products and is dedicated to transforming customer experiences using intelligent edge devices.

"By deploying new fifth wave technology advances in the form of IoT, AI and 5G, buildings will be reimagined to deliver on decarbonisation, sustainability, energy efficiency and renewable energy goals while optimising performance," said Vijay Sankaran, Johnson Controls Chief Technology Officer. The new centre is aligned with our innovation in building technology and the strong network across the globe."

"Our vision for the new centre in Hyderabad is to further strengthen our comprehensive buildings security portfolio," said Dave Pulling, President and General Manager, Global Security Products, Johnson Controls.