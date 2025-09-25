JSW Steel Coated Products and Police Bust Counterfeit Operation in Kadapa; Major Seizure of Fake JSW SILVER Products

This action underscores the company’s zero-tolerance approach to counterfeiting and its continued efforts to safeguard customers, channel partners and brand reputation from fraudulent practices.

Acting swiftly on a specific tip-off about illegal activity, the JSW Steel Coated team carried out a detailed investigation by a third party agency to verify the misuse of its trademarked JSW SILVER etching on shutter products. This led the company to SDS & Sons in Kadapa.

Faced with clear evidence of trademark infringement, the listed JSW Steel’s subsidiary- JSW Steel Coated maintained round-the-clock surveillance and promptly liaised with law enforcement. This led to a successful police raid at SDS & Sons, resulting in the seizure of 18 shutter components illegally marked with JSW SILVER and the associated mould used for etching.