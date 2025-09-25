Live
- Asian Palm Oil Alliance and Council for Palm Oil Producing Countries to build a stable and sustainable Palm Oil supply chain
- Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Marks Record-Breaking Start with Over 38 Crore Customer Visits in the first two days
- Maruti Suzuki INVICTO, India’s premium Strong Hybrid UV, secures 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP assessment
- Samsung Brings ‘AI Home: Future Living, Now’ to India
- Hyderabad to Become BCG’s Fifth Office in India, Driving Talent Development and Multifold Growth
- JSW Steel Coated Products and Police Bust Counterfeit Operation in Kadapa; Major Seizure of Fake JSW SILVER Products
- ServiceNow University Launches in India to Empower 1 Million Learners with Future-Ready AI Skills
- Unity Small Finance Bank Taps IBM to Fast-Track Customer Experience Innovation with Streamlined Application Management
- Chief Minister unveils the logo for Pravasi Rajasthani Divas
- Turkish Airlines Received Three Financing Awards from Airline Economics
JSW Steel Coated Products and Police Bust Counterfeit Operation in Kadapa; Major Seizure of Fake JSW SILVER Products
- JSW Steel Coated team uncovers and confirms counterfeit JSW SILVER etched shutter products in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.
- Joint surveillance with local police leads to raid and seizure of 18 illegal products and etching mould at SDS & Sons.
- IR filed on 12th September 2025 at Kadapa Taluk PS against accused under IPC and Trademark Act sections.
- JSW Steel reiterates commitment to protecting customers and brand integrity from counterfeiting threats.
In a significant crackdown on the illegal counterfeiting of its branded products, JSW Steel Coated has, in coordination with local police, uncovered and seized a cache of fake JSW SILVER etched rolling shutter products in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.
This action underscores the company’s zero-tolerance approach to counterfeiting and its continued efforts to safeguard customers, channel partners and brand reputation from fraudulent practices.
Acting swiftly on a specific tip-off about illegal activity, the JSW Steel Coated team carried out a detailed investigation by a third party agency to verify the misuse of its trademarked JSW SILVER etching on shutter products. This led the company to SDS & Sons in Kadapa.
Faced with clear evidence of trademark infringement, the listed JSW Steel’s subsidiary- JSW Steel Coated maintained round-the-clock surveillance and promptly liaised with law enforcement. This led to a successful police raid at SDS & Sons, resulting in the seizure of 18 shutter components illegally marked with JSW SILVER and the associated mould used for etching.
The First Information Report (FIR No. 323/2025) was filed on 12 September 2025 at Kadapa Taluk Police Station against the proprietor of SDS & Sons under sections 417, 420, 482, 483, 485, and 486 of the IPC and sections 102, 103, 104, and 107 of the Trademarks Act.JSW Steel reiterates its commitment to protecting its brand integrity and ensuring customers receive only genuine JSW products. The company will continue to work closely with law enforcement authorities to combat counterfeiting and uphold its standards of quality and trust