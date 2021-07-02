July 2: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic stocks markets snapped the four-losing streak and ended near day's high today. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with 166.07 points or 0.32% higher at 52,484.67. The Nifty 50 index gained 42.20 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 15,722.20. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Divis Laboratories 4,526.00 2.04 4,435.70 4,530.10 4,431.00 Reliance 2,131.55 1.6 2,097.00 2,132.90 2,092.95 ICICI Bank 640.25 1.49 632.25 641.35 632.25 Coal India 147.5 1.27 147 148.65 146.05 Tata Consumers 765.15 1.2 757.9 768.8 753.2 Adani Ports 710.85 1.1 705 724.3 705 IOC 108.7 1.07 107.75 109.75 107.75 SBI 424.8 1.05 420.3 425.4 419 UPL 798.05 0.83 791.5 806.6 789 HDFC 2,477.00 0.72 2,463.00 2,480.00 2,445.00

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Steel 1,137.90 -2.2 1,166.00 1,166.80 1,130.20 JSW Steel 672.1 -1.24 681.05 682.95 667.5 Britannia 3,552.00 -1.22 3,609.00 3,609.00 3,535.00 Power Grid 228 -1.21 230.8 231.1 227.6 Grasim 1,488.50 -0.79 1,505.00 1,512.95 1,487.00 Hindalco 376.7 -0.71 378 380.6 374.2 Asian Paints 3,004.00 -0.58 3,032.95 3,038.80 2,999.75 Bajaj Auto 4,184.00 -0.49 4,229.50 4,229.50 4,171.00 Nestle India 17,571.00 -0.43 17,679.00 17,680.00 17,486.00 Bajaj Finserv 11,766.00 -0.43 11,969.00 11,969.00 11,651.00



