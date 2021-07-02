July 2: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- Domestic stocks markets snapped the four-losing streak and ended near day’s high today.
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with 166.07 points or 0.32% higher at 52,484.67.
Domestic stocks markets snapped the four-losing streak and ended near day's high today. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with 166.07 points or 0.32% higher at 52,484.67. The Nifty 50 index gained 42.20 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 15,722.20. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Divis Laboratories
|4,526.00
|2.04
|4,435.70
|4,530.10
|4,431.00
|Reliance
|2,131.55
|1.6
|2,097.00
|2,132.90
|2,092.95
|ICICI Bank
|640.25
|1.49
|632.25
|641.35
|632.25
|Coal India
|147.5
|1.27
|147
|148.65
|146.05
|Tata Consumers
|765.15
|1.2
|757.9
|768.8
|753.2
|Adani Ports
|710.85
|1.1
|705
|724.3
|705
|IOC
|108.7
|1.07
|107.75
|109.75
|107.75
|SBI
|424.8
|1.05
|420.3
|425.4
|419
|UPL
|798.05
|0.83
|791.5
|806.6
|789
|HDFC
|2,477.00
|0.72
|2,463.00
|2,480.00
|2,445.00
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Steel
|1,137.90
|-2.2
|1,166.00
|1,166.80
|1,130.20
|JSW Steel
|672.1
|-1.24
|681.05
|682.95
|667.5
|Britannia
|3,552.00
|-1.22
|3,609.00
|3,609.00
|3,535.00
|Power Grid
|228
|-1.21
|230.8
|231.1
|227.6
|Grasim
|1,488.50
|-0.79
|1,505.00
|1,512.95
|1,487.00
|Hindalco
|376.7
|-0.71
|378
|380.6
|374.2
|Asian Paints
|3,004.00
|-0.58
|3,032.95
|3,038.80
|2,999.75
|Bajaj Auto
|4,184.00
|-0.49
|4,229.50
|4,229.50
|4,171.00
|Nestle India
|17,571.00
|-0.43
|17,679.00
|17,680.00
|17,486.00
|Bajaj Finserv
|11,766.00
|-0.43
|11,969.00
|11,969.00
|11,651.00
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story