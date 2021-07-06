July 6: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Domestic equity markets saw profit-booking and closed in red on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 18.82 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 52,861.18. The Nifty 50 index lost 16.10 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 15,818.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
UltraTech Cement
6,937.05
3.23
6,727.60
6,999.00
6,727.50
Shree Cement
27,800.00
3.01
27,179.20
27,925.00
27,000.00
HDFC Bank
1,531.95
2.44
1,497.00
1,540.00
1,496.00
Bajaj Finance
6,204.00
2.16
6,055.00
6,342.80
6,053.00
SBI Life
1,025.00
1.50
1,010.95
1,032.90
1,006.10
Bajaj Finserv
12,090.20
1.40
11,890.00
12,282.35
11,871.30
Kotak Bank
1,755.00
1.38
1,729.00
1,760.00
1,727.00
IndusInd Bank
1,028.55
0.78
1,018.70
1,035.00
1,015.00
Tata Steel
1,165.90
0.78
1,158.65
1,178.00
1,150.25
Titan
1,760.90
0.63
1,750.00
1,774.00
1,746.05
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Tata Motors
316.60
-8.52
348.00
358.20
311.50
Tech Mahindra
1,050.00
-2.29
1,074.65
1,074.65
1,047.75
Coal India
147.65
-1.50
150.05
150.70
146.90
TCS
3,273.65
-1.43
3,313.00
3,328.00
3,256.10
M&M
781.85
-1.25
790.60
795.00
778.70
Maruti
7,508.50
-1.20
7,600.00
7,657.95
7,487.45
Infosys
1,561.00
-1.14
1,573.70
1,586.75
1,557.10
Sun Pharma
672.50
-1.13
678.00
683.00
672.40
Nestle India
17,448.00
-1.10
17,635.55
17,637.85
17,417.00
Reliance
2,127.85
-1.04
2,144.95
2,148.90
2,120.20