July 6: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

x

Highlights

Domestic equity markets saw profit-booking and closed in red on Tuesday.

Domestic equity markets saw profit-booking and closed in red on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 18.82 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 52,861.18. The Nifty 50 index lost 16.10 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 15,818.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

UltraTech Cement

6,937.05

3.23

6,727.60

6,999.00

6,727.50

Shree Cement

27,800.00

3.01

27,179.20

27,925.00

27,000.00

HDFC Bank

1,531.95

2.44

1,497.00

1,540.00

1,496.00

Bajaj Finance

6,204.00

2.16

6,055.00

6,342.80

6,053.00

SBI Life

1,025.00

1.50

1,010.95

1,032.90

1,006.10

Bajaj Finserv

12,090.20

1.40

11,890.00

12,282.35

11,871.30

Kotak Bank

1,755.00

1.38

1,729.00

1,760.00

1,727.00

IndusInd Bank

1,028.55

0.78

1,018.70

1,035.00

1,015.00

Tata Steel

1,165.90

0.78

1,158.65

1,178.00

1,150.25

Titan

1,760.90

0.63

1,750.00

1,774.00

1,746.05


Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Tata Motors

316.60

-8.52

348.00

358.20

311.50

Tech Mahindra

1,050.00

-2.29

1,074.65

1,074.65

1,047.75

Coal India

147.65

-1.50

150.05

150.70

146.90

TCS

3,273.65

-1.43

3,313.00

3,328.00

3,256.10

M&M

781.85

-1.25

790.60

795.00

778.70

Maruti

7,508.50

-1.20

7,600.00

7,657.95

7,487.45

Infosys

1,561.00

-1.14

1,573.70

1,586.75

1,557.10

Sun Pharma

672.50

-1.13

678.00

683.00

672.40

Nestle India

17,448.00

-1.10

17,635.55

17,637.85

17,417.00

Reliance

2,127.85

-1.04

2,144.95

2,148.90

2,120.20


