June 25: Top 10 Gainer & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Domestic benchmarks started the July future & options (F&O) series with gains of more than 0.40 per cent. The indices were lifted due to good buying in metals, financials and pharma sectors. S&P BSE Sensex rose 226.04 points or 0.43 per cent to 52,925.04 and Nifty 50 gained 69.90 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,860.35.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|%
|Open
|High
|Low
|Change
|Tata Steel
|1,166.10
|4.76
|1,135.00
|1,170.00
|1,130.00
|Axis Bank
|761.8
|3.06
|737.55
|765.95
|737.55
|SBI
|429.1
|2.85
|421
|431
|419.05
|ICICI Bank
|649.25
|2.4
|636.1
|650
|636.1
|Hindalco
|375.85
|1.84
|371.55
|380.35
|371.55
|Maruti
|7,653.95
|1.68
|7,540.00
|7,665.00
|7,540.00
|Coal India
|148.75
|1.61
|146.75
|149.25
|146.75
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,510.00
|1.43
|12,355.00
|12,520.00
|12,320.50
|Tata Motors
|339.35
|1.4
|335.9
|342.8
|335.9
|JSW Steel
|688.15
|1.35
|685
|702.35
|685
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|%
|Open
|High
|Low
|Change
|Reliance
|2,103.95
|-2.3
|2,153.50
|2,153.50
|2,081.10
|NTPC
|115.95
|-1.74
|119.1
|119.1
|115.7
|Hindustan Unilever
|2,449.10
|-1.65
|2,488.00
|2,489.95
|2,445.00
|Titan
|1,751.75
|-1.63
|1,785.00
|1,792.00
|1,742.00
|Asian Paints
|3,003.95
|-1.29
|3,030.20
|3,053.50
|2,985.00
|UPL
|803.75
|-1.19
|809
|814
|801.85
|ONGC
|121
|-0.82
|122.95
|124.95
|120.35
|Bajaj Auto
|4,192.40
|-0.82
|4,220.00
|4,249.00
|4,178.00
|Nestle India
|17,491.45
|-0.73
|17,570.25
|17,650.00
|17,435.00
|Britannia
|3,664.20
|-0.67
|3,709.90
|3,709.90
|3,644.90
