June 25: Top 10 Gainer & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic benchmarks started the July future & options (F&O) series with gains of more than 0.40 per cent. The indices were lifted due to good buying in metals, financials and pharma sectors. S&P BSE Sensex rose 226.04 points or 0.43 per cent to 52,925.04 and Nifty 50 gained 69.90 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,860.35.



Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Open High Low Change Tata Steel 1,166.10 4.76 1,135.00 1,170.00 1,130.00 Axis Bank 761.8 3.06 737.55 765.95 737.55 SBI 429.1 2.85 421 431 419.05 ICICI Bank 649.25 2.4 636.1 650 636.1 Hindalco 375.85 1.84 371.55 380.35 371.55 Maruti 7,653.95 1.68 7,540.00 7,665.00 7,540.00 Coal India 148.75 1.61 146.75 149.25 146.75 Bajaj Finserv 12,510.00 1.43 12,355.00 12,520.00 12,320.50 Tata Motors 339.35 1.4 335.9 342.8 335.9 JSW Steel 688.15 1.35 685 702.35 685

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Open High Low Change Reliance 2,103.95 -2.3 2,153.50 2,153.50 2,081.10 NTPC 115.95 -1.74 119.1 119.1 115.7 Hindustan Unilever 2,449.10 -1.65 2,488.00 2,489.95 2,445.00 Titan 1,751.75 -1.63 1,785.00 1,792.00 1,742.00 Asian Paints 3,003.95 -1.29 3,030.20 3,053.50 2,985.00 UPL 803.75 -1.19 809 814 801.85 ONGC 121 -0.82 122.95 124.95 120.35 Bajaj Auto 4,192.40 -0.82 4,220.00 4,249.00 4,178.00 Nestle India 17,491.45 -0.73 17,570.25 17,650.00 17,435.00 Britannia 3,664.20 -0.67 3,709.90 3,709.90 3,644.90



