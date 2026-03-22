Kadamba captures world’s growing taste for Indian single-malts

India’s premium spirits industry gained global visibility as the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, showcased curated selection of Indian whiskies and spirits at ProWein Düsseldorf from March 15 to 17, 2026, one of the world’s largest trade fairs for wines and spirits.

The APEDA pavilion highlighted premium Indian single malt whiskies and spirits from leading exporters, reflecting the country’s growing presence in the global spirits market and sure help Indian exporters strengthen international partnerships and expand export opportunities for Indian spirits. As global consumers increasingly explore new whisky origins, India’s premium spirits producers are expected to play a larger role in the evolving global whisky market.

Kadamba Indian Single-Malt Whisky, produced by Goa-based Cheers Group valued at Rs1,000 crore, crowned ‘Best World Whisky’ at the 2026 John Barleycorn Awards in the USA, made a significant global milestone at the event. Recognized for its unique Champagne barrel finish and proprietary humidity aging, the luxury brand is expanding its Goa distillery to a carbon-neutral facility with visitors center to attract global tourists to Goa on a single-malt distillery tour. Following success in pan-India, the US, UAE, Europe, and Asia, Kadamba recently entered the Canadian market.

“Kadamba Indian Single-malt whisky promotes its brand on Swadeshi plank highlighting sustainable, locally sourced Indian ingredients like six-row barley malt, benefitting local farmers” says Ashwin Balivada CEO of Cheers group and alumnus of Cambridge University Business Management graduate school, who interacted with global clientele.

Visitors to the India Pavilion had the opportunity to explore a diverse portfolio of Indian spirits, interact with brand representatives and gain insights into the unique characteristics of Indian whisky production. Industry experts note that India’s tropical climate plays a significant role in whisky maturation, as higher temperatures accelerate the interaction between the spirit and wooden casks.