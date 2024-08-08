Live
- Olympian Swapnil Kusale gets hero’s welcome in Pune; bows at Dagdusheth Ganpati
- Portal for visas to Chinese technicians operational
- Nifty back above 24k on broad-based buying
- No minimum balance rule for PM Jan Dhan, savings a/c’
- Karvy arm, its CMD get Rs 25-cr notice from Sebi
- Bangladesh unrest a $250 mn monthly readymade garment export opportunity for India: Report
- Zenplus Fleet deploys 1,000 CNG vehicles on Uber
- Reliance gears up for new targets on green path: Ambani
- BHADRACHALAM SUBMERGED!
- MoU signed between Malla Reddy varsity, NTT DATA
Just In

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday sent a notice to Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) and its CMD C Parthasarathy asking them to pay around Rs25 crore within 15 days in a case pertaining to misappropriation of clients’ funds by misusing the Power of Attorney. The notice came after they failed to pay the fine imposed on them by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Sebi in April 2023 barred KSBL and Parthasarathy from the securities market for seven years and also imposed a penalty of Rs21 crore on them for misappropriating clients’ funds by misusing the Power of Attorney given to the broking firm. Individually, the regulator had levied a fine of Rs13 crore on KSBL and Rs8 crore on Parthasarathy, promoter-cum-managing director. In its fresh notice, the regulator has directed KSBL and Parthasarathy to pay Rs15.21 crore and Rs9.36 crore, respectively.