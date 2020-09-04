KEC International wins new orders worth Rs 1,401 crore

KEC International, the global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major, has secured orders worth Rs 1,401 crore across its various businesses.

The RPG Group Company has received orders in Transmission & Distribution, Railways, Smart Infra, and Cables. Details of the order



Transmission & Distribution: The T&D business including SAE Towers has secured orders of Rs 1,143 crore for various T&D projects from Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL) and other customers.



Railways: The Railways business has secured orders of Rs 120 crore for overhead electrification (OHE)/civil works in India.



Smart Infra: The Smart Infra business has secured orders of Rs 48 crore in the defence segment in India.



Cables: The Cables business has secured orders of Rs 90 crore for supply of various types of cables/cabling projects in India and overseas.



Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said, "The order wins in T&D include one of our largest orders secured in the Middle East region, this has significantly enhanced our international T&D order book. We are also enthused that we have been able to expand our presence in the Defence sector from the current civil projects to smart infra projects."



KEC International is currently executing infrastructure projects over 30 countries and has a footprint in 100+ countries (includes EPC & supply). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

