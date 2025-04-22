KFC INDIA AND CarryMinati JUST DROPPED THEIR LATEST CULT CO-CREATION, THE ALL-NEW SAUCY POPCORN

In a first-of-its kind collab, KFC India has teamed up with India’s biggest GenZ YouTuber CarryMinati to co-create an all-new menu offering.

The unprecedented launch sees KFC India and CarryMinati (aka Ajey Nagar) join forces to cook up the droolworthy and finger lickin’ good Saucy Popcorn.

For the first time ever, a GenZ icon enters the KFC kitchens. 67M followers strong CarryMinati hasn’t lent just his name to the product – he’s brought his trademark sauciness and his own taste (literally) into the KFC kitchen.

The result? A snack made for the Internet generation. By the Internet’s favourite.

Saucy, crunchy, convenient, and straight up EPIC.

KFC X CarryMinati Saucy Popcorn brings chicken lovers’ favourite bite sized Chicken Popcorn and Carry’s saucy personality together in the most drool-worthy way. The iconic taste of the Chicken Popcorn is “Carry-ed” forward by tossing it in the spicy & tangy Nashville Sauce.

In a first ever move for the brand, Saucy Popcorn is available in a limited-edition packaging which features the YouTuber on it.

Oh, and did we mention? It comes with a spork – CarryMinati’s idea (obviously!) for all his gamer buddies who want to enjoy their fave new snack without having to pause or get their hands messy.

Starting today, KFC X CarryMinati Saucy Popcorn is available for a limited time across India. Chicken lovers, CarryMinati stans, saucy souls, snackheads – grab yours now starting at just INR 199.

KFC and CarryMinati’s latest drop is available across all 1200+ KFC restaurants for dine-in and takeaway, via the KFC app, on the website (https://online.kfc.co.in/) and on leading food delivery apps.

So, KFC lovers and CarryMinati fans, grab the limited-edition Saucy Popcorn now!