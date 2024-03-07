KIA celebrates International Women's Day

This International Women's Day, Kia India went above and beyond a traditional celebratory gathering. Instead, their dedicated women employees chose to spend the day at Rainbow Crescent Orphanage, fostering connections and spreading joy with the young girls residing there.

This act of compassion aligns perfectly with Kia India's commitment to social responsibility and empowering communities. We'd love for you to consider covering this heartwarming story!

Here are some key highlights:

Kia India women employees traded a corporate outing for a day of service with young girls at the orphanage.

Interactive games, activities, and heartfelt conversations created lasting connections.

Essential items like electronics, clothing, and sanitary products were distributed, bringing smiles and joy.

Kia India emphasizes their core value of "Care for People" and their commitment to shaping a better world.

We have a press release with detailed information and quotes from employees available for your reference. We believe this story resonates with the spirit of Women's Day and showcases a positive initiative by Kia India.

Regards, Tejaswi Bandari



