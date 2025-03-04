Kia India flags off India’s first SUV only double decker freight train from Penukonda Railway Station

New Delhi: Kia India, a leading mass-premium auto manufacturer, flagged off India’s first double decker freight train to transport SUVs from Penukonda railway station in February. This historic move is set to transform the automotive logistics sector by enhancing the efficiency of car transportation nationwide, significantly increasing the vehicle load capacity per train.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, "The launch of India’s first double-decker freight train for SUVs is a significant step in modernizing the country's transportation infrastructure. With reduced transit times, the waiting period for our cars will decrease, allowing SUVs delivered to our customers faster. This innovative, efficient, and eco-friendly logistics solution will help accelerate our progress toward meeting our annual growth targets, while reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable, cleaner, and connected future."





So far, Kia has transported over 60,000 SUVs via the railway network to the northern, eastern, and western regions of the country. The double-decker train can transport up to 264 cars—more than two and a half times the capacity of a standard train, which typically carries 100 cars. This increased capacity will optimize operational efficiency, shorten transit times, and meet the growing demand of India’s expanding automotive industry. When combined with road transportation, this efficient solution will also help reduce the carbon footprint.

This groundbreaking initiative will streamline operations for auto manufacturers and logistics providers, supporting the nation’s infrastructure and eco-friendly goals. As India’s first double-decker train, it paves the way for further innovations in logistics, aligning with the government’s vision of making the country a global hub for manufacturing and sustainable solutions provider.















