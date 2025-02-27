Kia India Recognised As ‘Great Place To Work’

New Delhi, 26th February 2025 – Kia India, the country’s leading mass-premium carmaker, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Great Place to Work’ certification for the period of February 2025 – February 2026. This certification underscores Kia India’s unwavering commitment to building a trust-based, inclusive, and high-performance workplace culture where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired.

With over 92% employee participation from corporate, regional, and plant offices across the country, this achievement highlights Kia India’s employee-friendly policies, which prioritize the all-round professional development of its workforce.

On the occasion, Mr. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO of Kia India, remarked, “Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is a proud milestone for all of us at Kia India. Our dedication to fostering a customer-centric, people-focused, and collaborative ‘One Team’ culture is at the heart of everything we do. This certification is a testament to our ongoing journey. We remain committed to listening to our people, learning from their insights, and investing in their growth, making Kia India an even more inspiring place to work. As we continue to redefine mobility, we are steadfast in our mission to cultivate a workplace that nurtures innovation and growth.”

The certification process followed the rigorous Great Place to Work® model, evaluating workplace culture across five key dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Kia India excelled in all these areas, reinforcing its commitment to employee engagement, well-being, and a culture of excellence. Notably, Kia India stands out as one of the few automobile manufacturers in the country to receive this prestigious recognition.

About Kia India

In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, “Movement that Inspires” aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched five vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Carnival, the Sonet, the Carens, and the EV6. Kia India has completed almost 1.6 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 700 touchpoints across 300 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country.

Learn more at https://www.kia.com/in

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Their groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/