Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery Brings Joy with the “Shop and Win Car” Offer

Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery, a leading brand of the renowned Hari Krishna Group in the Indian jewellery industry, successfully conducted the grand announcement of the lucky draw winner for its “Shop and Win Car” contest at Sri Siva Shankara Jewellery Mart, Satenpalli. The event was filled with enthusiasm, joy, and smiles from customers and guests alike.

The highlight of the occasion was the announcement of the lucky winner, Swetha, who won the grand prize of a brand-new car. The audience's cheers and applause made the moment truly unforgettable.

Sharing his excitement, the retail partner J V Subbarao Sri Lakshmi Jewellers - Guntur expressed: "We are thrilled to be part of this exciting journey with Kisna. This has been a wonderful opportunity to connect with our customers and witness their happiness. Congratulations to the winner, and we look forward to hosting more such events in the future."

Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and Managing Director of the Hari Krishna Group, shared his thoughts: "At Kisna, we believe in expressing gratitude to our customers for their loyalty and support. The ‘Shop and Win Car’ contest is a token of our appreciation for their trust and love. Congratulations to Ms. Swetha for winning the grand prize, and a heartfelt thank you to all our customers for their enthusiastic participation."

Mr. Parag Shah, Director of Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery, added: "It is heartwarming to see how this event has brought so much excitement and happiness into the lives of our customers. We are grateful for their love and support, and we promise to bring more such memorable and rewarding experiences for them in the future."

The event concluded in a festive atmosphere with cheerful customers and a sense of accomplishment. Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and made this event a grand success.